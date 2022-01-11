Orlando Science Center to host craft beer festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is getting ready to host a craft beer festival featuring more than 30 Central Florida breweries at the end of January.

“Sample more than 150 brews while you experience science demos, live music, food trucks, games, and more, all while benefiting Orlando Science Center,” the center said in a Facebook post,

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $50 for Orlando Science Center members and $60 for general admission. Designated drivers can get in for $30.

The event also features VIP tickets for $90, which give guests access to the event two hours earlier, plus discounts at food trucks, according to the science center’s website.

Some of the breweries participating in the event include Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Orange County Brewers, Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., Ovideo Brewing Co., Redlight Redlight and Ten10 Brewing, among others.

Brewers who would like to participate in the event can click here for more information or contact Helen Tillem at 407-514-2290 or at htillem@osc.org.

