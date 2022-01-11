Craft beer festival to brew up good times at Wekiva Island

LONGWOOD, Fla. – At least 16 breweries will be offering craft selections during a “Craft Beer Celebration” at Wekiva Island.

The fourth annual Otter Fest will be kicking off on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with the variety of craft beer, there will be food options available from Without A Paddle Cafe and even pretzel necklaces for sale.

Here are the breweries participating:

Ancient City

Blue Point

Canteen Cantina Ready To Drink Cocktails

Bold Rock

3 Daughters Brewing Co.

Blue Springs Brewing

Central 28

Florida Beer Co.

Goose Island

Islamorada Beer Co.

Ivanhoe Park

Sanford Brewing

Victory Brewing

Southern Tier Brewing

Tampa Bay Brewing

Wicked Weed

There are two ticket options available for this event, general admission and VIP, which gives you an extra hour to participate.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.