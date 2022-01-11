Craft beer festival to brew up good times at Wekiva Island

LONGWOOD, Fla. – At least 16 breweries will be offering craft selections during a “Craft Beer Celebration” at Wekiva Island.
The fourth annual Otter Fest will be kicking off on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Along with the variety of craft beer, there will be food options available from Without A Paddle Cafe and even pretzel necklaces for sale.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Here are the breweries participating:
- Ancient City
- Blue Point
- Canteen Cantina Ready To Drink Cocktails
- Bold Rock
- 3 Daughters Brewing Co.
- Blue Springs Brewing
- Central 28
- Florida Beer Co.
- Goose Island
- Islamorada Beer Co.
- Ivanhoe Park
- Sanford Brewing
- Victory Brewing
- Southern Tier Brewing
- Tampa Bay Brewing
- Wicked Weed
There are two ticket options available for this event, general admission and VIP, which gives you an extra hour to participate.
[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.