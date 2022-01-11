62º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Craft beer festival to brew up good times at Wekiva Island

Otter Fest set for Saturday, Jan. 22

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Central Florida Happenings, Florida Foodie, Wekiva Island, Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – At least 16 breweries will be offering craft selections during a “Craft Beer Celebration” at Wekiva Island.

The fourth annual Otter Fest will be kicking off on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Along with the variety of craft beer, there will be food options available from Without A Paddle Cafe and even pretzel necklaces for sale.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Here are the breweries participating:

  • Ancient City
  • Blue Point
  • Canteen Cantina Ready To Drink Cocktails
  • Bold Rock
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Co.
  • Blue Springs Brewing
  • Central 28
  • Florida Beer Co.
  • Goose Island
  • Islamorada Beer Co.
  • Ivanhoe Park
  • Sanford Brewing
  • Victory Brewing
  • Southern Tier Brewing
  • Tampa Bay Brewing
  • Wicked Weed

There are two ticket options available for this event, general admission and VIP, which gives you an extra hour to participate.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter