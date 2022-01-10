Central Florida Scottish Highland Games returns with music, food, traditional athletics

Scotland is coming back to Central Florida this weekend.

The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games is kicking off Saturday and Sunday at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs.

Rain or shine, the games will go on and there will be various events for guests to enjoy.

“The history and culture of these events are centuries old and we are honored to represent that heritage at the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games. Experience traditional highland athletics, dance, art, music, culture, food and a Gaelic spirit that will we hope will awaken your soul,” the event’s website reads.

Want to see someone toss a tree between 100 and 180 pounds? Check out the Caber Toss. How about a traditional performance of pipes and drums? You’ll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the performances. Don’t forget to check out the live music at the two stages being offered at the event.

There’s off-site parking with a complimentary shuttle available at Winter Springs Elementary School and Foundry Church. Masks are required while riding one of the shuttles and masks are voluntary during the event at the park.

You have until Friday morning to purchase tickets online in advance. After the online deadline, tickets may still be purchased at the gate, which will be available for a higher cost.

