Road trip: Discover more than 50 movies at St. Augustine Film Festival

Film lovers get ready, the 13th annual St. Augustine Film Festival is coming up.

From Jan. 20 to 23, three venues across downtown St. Augustine will be showing more than 50 independent and foreign films, the event’s website stated.

There are virtual screenings available for those who do not want to attend the festival live.

Outside of the film screenings, there are three events for all access passholders including a St. Augustine boat tour, an opening night dinner as well as a party at the Colonial Quarter.

Here are the event details, according to its website:

Location: Lewis Auditorium, Gamache-Koger and Alcazar Room of Lightner Museum/City Hall

Tickets: Single film tickets are $10 for adults. Access to all films and virtual screenings is $90. All access admission, which includes access to all films and virtual screenings as well as all events, costs $150. Tickets for all virtual screenings cost $65. Purchase here.

Parking: Venues are within walking distance of historic downtown.

Attire: Very casual

Click here for the full event schedule.