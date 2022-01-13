SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay bring back free beer for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cheers to the weekend!

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday that free beer is coming back for guests for a limited time.

Any guest 21 and older visiting SeaWorld Orlando on Jan. 15-17 will be able to enjoy a free 7-ounce draft. The beer will be available from 11 a.m. to park close at the Waterway Grill Bar near the theme park’s Infinity Falls attraction.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving out free beers to its pass members and Fun Card holders from Jan. 14-31. The 7-ounce beers will be available at the Garden Gate Café.

Each guest can receive one free complimentary beer per theme park visit.

Guests must have a valid ID to participate.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.