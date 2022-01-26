Arctic blast: Coldest air in more than 4 years likely in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anything you can do, I can do better. That’s what this next round of cold air is saying to the last round. The unseasonably cold weather is expected to continue and be reinforced right through the last weekend of January.

After a couple of days near 70 to close out the work week, a massive Nor’easter in New England is poised to send the Sunshine State into the freezer.

Developing Nor' Easter Saturday

The air that will settle into Central Florida this weekend is currently charging up in the Arctic Circle.

A backward trajectories model shows the source region for this weekend's airmass residing in the Arctic circle.

As that storm ramps up in the Northeast, its trailing cold front will send frigid temperatures down the Florida Peninsula. High temperatures Saturday will occur at midnight before falling into the 40s and 50s for the afternoon.

Most of Central Florida will then wake up in 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. A few outlying areas north of Orlando could bottom out in the teens. Temperatures in the 30s will be possible as far south as Miami.

A frost and freeze will be likely across Central Florida Sunday morning. A hard freeze is also possible.

A widespread freeze, temperatures 32 degrees or lower, is likely Sunday morning. A hard freeze, temperatures 28 degrees or lower, is likely for the northern and western half of Central Florida. The chilly temperatures will stick around through early next week.