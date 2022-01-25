Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man fishing at a lake near downtown Auburndale reeled in the body of a 40-year-old man Monday afternoon, according to police.

Auburndale police said two young men were fishing in Lake Stella around 3:36 p.m. when one of them cast his line and “hooked something heavy.”

[TRENDING: National Florida Day: Learn more about the Sunshine State with this quiz | Stealth omicron: What is it and where is it spreading? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Upon reeling the line in, the fisherman noticed the man’s body and called his father. His father, who confirmed it was a body, called 911, officers said.

Ad

According to police, the body pulled from the lake was identified as a local man who recently returned to the area. The victim appeared to be in the water for one to two days.

While an autopsy is pending, a medical examiner report showed no signs of trauma.

No other information about the victim has been released.

Anyone with information or who happened to witness anything in the area of Lake Stella over the past weekend is asked to contact the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.