Person, horse killed in vehicle crash in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. – A person and a horse were killed Monday morning in a crash in Polk County, sheriff’s officials said.

According to a tweet from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a vehicle crashed into a horse on Anderson Road in Mulberry.

The horse and one person in the vehicle were killed, the tweet said.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released.

Anderson Road is closed from Nichols Road to County Road 640.

