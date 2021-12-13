79º

Is it legal to drive with both feet in Florida?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was recently asked, “Is it legal to drive with both feet in Florida?”

There is no Florida law that states that you cannot drive with both feet, but Trooper Steve said it is not the safest thing to do.

“People panic. Things happen,” he said. “Slamming both pedals will not cause your car to stop.”

Trooper Steve said certain circumstances, such as an injury, may make it necessary to use both feet, but he added that he does not recommend the practice.

