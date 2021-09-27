Ask Trooper Steve: Who should you call about debris in the road?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

News 6 viewer, Jennifer F. asked, “If you see large debris in the middle of the interstate, such as a tire in the left lane, who do you call?”

A number we should all have saved in our phone is *FHP or *347. This number works statewide in getting direct contact with the Florida Highway Patrol.

You can use this number to report a multitude of things including, disabled vehicles, report a crash, aggressive drivers and obstructions in the roadway.

Communication Centers with FHP have the ability to dispatch not only troopers but inform our Road Rangers of issues on the road. The centers can even get in touch with other law enforcement agencies that could better help certain situations.