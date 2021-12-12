Car ‘veered’ into oncoming traffic in DeLand, crash kills occupant, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in DeLand when a car veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, police said.

According to a news release, a car traveling west on East International Speedway Boulevard near Brunswick Lane crossed the grass median and entered eastbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle at 7:11 p.m.

The crash caused the first car to roll, what police said ejected the two people inside, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.