LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash in Lake County, troopers said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:15 a.m. on State Road 44 at Fentress Lane, northeast of Sorrento.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided head-on. One of the vehicles overturned, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

S.R. 44 is shut down in both directions.

No other details have been released.