Melbourne Man, 41, dies after being struck in crosswalk by car in Merritt Island, troopers say

Ongoing investigation on Courtenay Parkway, Richland Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Melbourne man died after he was struck by a car Saturday night while he used a crosswalk in Merritt Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Courtenay Parkway at Richland Avenue, records show.

The 41-year-old man was using a designated crosswalk on Courtenay Parkway when a car driving north struck him, troopers said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the fatal crash is still being investigated.

