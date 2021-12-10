Man killed when struck by 3 cars in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian standing in a Brevard County road was killed after being struck by three cars on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection Beau Geste Road and U.S. 1 in Cocoa.

A FHP crash report shows a pickup truck, SUV and truck tractor were traveling south on U.S. 1 in the left lane at the same time a 64-year-old pedestrian stood in that same lane.

The pickup truck driver struck the Merritt Island man with his mirror, the report continues. Both the SUV and truck tractor drivers struck the man as well, unable to avoid him lying in the road.

No other injuries were reported, the FHP said.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.