National Florida Day: Learn more about the Sunshine State with this quiz

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although Florida became the 27th state to join the United States on March 3, 1845, National Florida Day is January 25 each year.

Why? Who knows -- we’re just here to celebrate the greatness that is the Sunshine State.

Did you know that William D. Moseley was the first post-state governor of Florida or that more than 21 million people now live in the state, trailing only California and Texas?

Florida boasts of its beautiful, warm weather, sunny beaches and grand theme parks, all of which attract millions of tourists each year.

Florida is also a major hub for space and much more.

But how much do you really know about the Sunshine State? Take the quiz below to find out.