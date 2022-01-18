Central Florida student ends up being only passenger on 9-hour transatlantic flight

Kai Forsyth might have been the luckiest passenger on a recent British Airways flight from England to Central Florida.

“I didn’t really know what was going on but shortly after the flight attendant comforted me and they gave me food, snacks, drinks, unlimited beverages-- everything,” Forsyth said.

The 19-year-old freshman college student was the only passenger on Jan. 9 on the almost 9-hour flight. He had gone back home to the United Kingdom over his winter break and never expected that on his flight back to the United States he’d have the entire passenger cabin to himself. He told News 6 he’s not sure why no other passengers were on board and the crew didn’t provide any information either.

“I couldn’t tell you to be completely honest with you. I’m guessing COVID and precautions to fly and people are scared -especially back in the U.K.” he said. “They didn’t give me an answer so that was the only answer they didn’t give.”

Ad

[TRENDING: US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ halt to air traffic | Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman disappears | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

So, what did Kai do during the flight with no other passengers onboard?

“I actually went in the kitchen for a bit and I was asking them like what are all these things in the storage units,” he recalled. “I had all the seats in the world to pick from to have my own nap which I did.”

The student-athlete had access to any seat except first class.

Ad

“I think it’s like against the rules to do that. Even though it was only me,” he said.

But that didn’t seem to bother him. Kai said the flight attendants were exceptional.

“I’d just like to say a massive thanks to British Airways for providing me with this flight,” he said. “That one flight attendant you know who you are, you sought me out. So I had the best meals, all the desserts I needed.”