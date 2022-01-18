Brother of Yessenia Suarez reported missing

Jonathan Suarez has been missing for more than 24 hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The brother of a high-profile missing woman is now also missing.

Yessenia Suarez, of Volusia County, and her two children disappeared in October of 2013. They were later presumed dead and her husband Luis Toledo was convicted in all three killings.

Toledo was sentenced to life in prison.

Suarez’s brother Jonathan Suarez has been missing for more than 24 hours.

His mother, Felicita Nieves, said Yessenia Suarez’s disappearance has had long-term emotional effects on Jonathan Suarez.

“I have a daughter and grandchildren who are missing for eight years and my son, [and] it keeps hitting him. Some days are harder than others, all that we know is that my son has been missing since last night and we haven’t heard a word from him,” Nieves said.

The family said his vehicle was involved in two crashes on Sunday night, one in Longwood and one in Apopka.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.