Brrr! Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Much cooler air is funneling into Central Florida behind a front that brought rain over the weekend.

The Orlando area started Monday in the 40s and 50s, but lows will dip into the 30s and 40s early Tuesday.

Expect a high in the low 60s in Orlando for the next couple of days, about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of the year. The record high in Orlando on this date is 87, set in 1943.

We will gradually warm into the low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Slight rain chances return Friday through the weekend, when another blast of cold air will hit the region.