Tornadoes touch down in South Florida as thousands lose power

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A winter storm that was expected to blast the southern U.S. with dangerously high winds Sunday did not disappoint, as some South Floridians witnessed and filmed infamous weather events likely uncommon to them: tornadoes.

While it remains unclear at the time of this report just how many tornadoes formed in Florida, videos captured by eyewitnesses put some of Sunday’s funnels on full display. Utilities companies reported thousands of power outages statewide due to the weather conditions. Even in Central Florida, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service from 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. warning people in South Central Lake and Southwestern Orange Counties to seek shelter.

[TRENDING: British national ID’d as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue | All clear: Strong storms move out of Central Florida, make way for more wind, blast of cold | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Wind gusts in Orlando reached speeds of nearly 50 mph, according to Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, and News 6 is working to learn if the at least 53 flight cancellations Sunday at Orlando International Airport were due to the presence of unsafe flying conditions. Duke Energy Florida reported around 3,000 power outages Sunday morning, and more than 16,000 Florida Power & Light customers lost electricity as well, according to the Associated Press.

A man in Fort Myers said he captured this view from Bunche Beach:

CONTENT WARNING- FOUL LANGUAGE

These two videos came from Marco Island in Naples, one of the many Florida localities that the National Weather Service placed under a tornado warning Sunday:

Did you capture any footage of Sunday’s storm? News 6 wants to see it!

Ad

Use our online contact form to get in touch.