Severe storms possible Sunday morning as strong cold front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – A massive storm moving through the Deep South and eventually up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will bring windy and much colder weather into Central Florida Sunday. A line of strong storms is forecast to move into Central Florida through the morning.

Future radar

By 7-9 a.m. the line of storms is expected to be around I-4.

Future radar

From 9-11 a.m. the storms will likely be approaching I-95 and the east coast of Florida.

Future radar

A few storms within the fast-moving line could contain damaging wind gusts and a short-lived tornadoes.

Severe threats Sunday morning

In addition to the severe weather threat with this storm system, the wind will be very strong all day Sunday. Gusts at times could top 40 mph through the afternoon. A wind advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday. Stronger wind gusts will be possible in thunderstorms.

Wind forecast

Most of the afternoon will be dry after the line of heavy rain and strong storms, but colder air will be rushing in through the day. The third component of this system will be the coldest air of the season settling in.

Sunday

Temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 60s Sunday. Highs with sunshine Monday only top our in the low-to-mid 60s after a start in the 40s. The coldest morning of the several days will be Tuesday with widespread temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Tuesday morning

A frost will be likely for most of Central Florida, especially in the outlying areas and places northwest of Orlando.

Frost & freeze potenbtial

A freeze, temperatures of 32 degrees or lower, will be possible for Marion county. If you have sensitive plants, it may be a good idea to bring them inside or cover them for Tuesday and Wednesday. A short, gradual warm up returns for the end of the work week.