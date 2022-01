Isn’t Florida great?

I mean who can resist the beautiful weather, picturesque beaches, along with a state full of fun and unique things to do.

You know how the saying goes, people vacation where we live.

But even if you live in Florida, it doesn’t make you a true Floridian. You have to earn that title.

And since everyone has a certain level of “Florida-ness” to them, and we want to know where you stand.