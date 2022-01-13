🔓Top 6 tallest, fastest thrill rides in Florida

Thrill seekers, this article is for you! Florida is home to several world record-breaking attractions that come with steep drops, high speeds and surprising twists.

We’re breaking down our top six picks for rides that you should have on your bucket list, if you’re brave enough to try them. BUCKLE UP!

#6. Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Expedition Everest Credit: Disney World

Location: Disney World - Animal Kingdom

Height: 199′

Speed: 50 mph

#5. SheiKra

SheiKra Credit: Busch Gardens

Location: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Height: 200′

Speed: 70 mph

#4. Mako

Mako Credit: Sea World

Location: Sea World Orlando

Height: 200′

Speed: 75 mph

FROM THE VAULT: Watch News 6 Anchor Kirstin O’Connor ride Mako for the first time in 2016 on assignment.

#3. Falcon’s Fury

Falcon's Fury Credit: Busch Gardens

Location: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Height: 335′

Speed: 60 mph

#2. Drop Tower

Drop Tower

Location: ICON Park - Orlando

Height: 430′ (World’s tallest freestanding drop tower)

Speed: 75 mph

#1. Slingshot

Slingshot

Location: ICON Park - Orlando

Height: 300′ (The Slingshot structure may be 300′, but launches riders about 450′ into the air out of an exploding volcano)

Speed: 100 mph

According to ICON Park’s website, “the all new ICON Park Slingshot will turn up the heat by lowering riders into the belly of a churning volcano. As the mountain of magma erupts, guests will launch riders 450 feet in the air at 100 screaming miles per hour! After reeling to the sensation of momentary weightlessness, thrill seekers will experience an exhilarating rush as they plummet back to Earth. No doubt about it, this tantalizingly terrifying new attraction is not for the faint of heart. If you want work up to riding the world’s tallest slingshot, we recommend a few practice flights on the Orlando Slingshot at the Orlando Entertainment District’s Magical Midway!”

You don’t have to go to a theme park to get the adrenaline rush. ICON Park is changing Orlando’s landscape with two world record-breaking attractions, The Slingshot and Drop Tower. Both rides will have you flying more than 400 feet above Orlando.

“It’s a great alternative for people to come and do it their way. They can pop in and do what we call E-ticket rides. Basically, bucket list rides that you literally walk into and ride and move on so you don’t have to go to a theme park. That makes it really special,” said ICON Park director of sales and marketing John Stine.

Both rides were constructed in Austria, shipped in pieces, then put together at ICON Park.

“You gotta go in with the mindset that ‘I’m going to do something I haven’t done before.’ Just know that you are secure, you’re going to be pulled and dropped and swung around. You’ll have a great time,” said Stine.

Honorable Mention: Iron Gwazi

Iron Gwazi Credit: Busch Gardens

Location: Busch Gardens - Tampa Bay

Speed: 76 mph

The Iron Gwazi is expected to open in Busch Gardens in March 2022 with a 206-foot drop. Once opened, it will be the tallest hybrid coaster in North America.

Take a virtual ride before it even opens!