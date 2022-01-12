🔓Horse yoga: Yay or neigh? Oviedo offers unique experience

OVIEDO, Fla. – Some of you have made healthy choices and exercise a part of your New Year’s resolutions but if you’re looking for a less intense workout that will help you find your zen, Caba Yoga may be for you.

It’s also known as “horse yoga,” combining meditation, poses and breathing exercises with the love of horses. Trust us, this is not your typical yoga experience.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“There are so many different combinations of energy management techniques with yoga courtsmanship and meditation, that you can enjoy a wide variety over a long period of time,” Caba Yoga Founder Caitlin Terry said.

At Caba Yoga, you’ll do your exercises outdoors.

Caba Yoga in Oviedo, Florida (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“Typically, when guests arrive to our equine retreat center, we do a little meet and greet with the horses. So we get to introduce you to Jeffery and say hi to him, maybe get him a cookie.”

You’ll be getting your yoga on with two horses, Jeffery and Daisy.

“She starts to feel the energy of people. They’re very sensitive to energy. I can see right away how the horses feel right and if they’re looking and chewing, showing they’re relaxed,” Terry said.

Terry rescued both horses after they spent much of their lives pulling carriages in the city, rehabilitating them at her farm. Now they’re helping to rehab others in Oviedo through Caba Yoga, holding group and private classes for kids and adults.

Ad

Caba Yoga in Oviedo, Florida (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“We do different energy management techniques. Some are yoga, some are other things I’ve learned to help people chill out. We want to get nice and lose so we can find stillness,” Terry said. “We do breathwork to help balance our energy, relieving stress and anxiety and finding the balanced zen.”

Then it’s time to roll out the mats. Terry said she has training in several types of yoga styles and meditation, specializing each pose and technique to her client’s needs and experience.

“It’s important to me that we get rid of all the stress and negative vibes before we start working with the horses,” Terry said. “Then we come over here to our grooming bays. We’ll bring the horses out and we have a full grooming kit. I teach mindful horsemanship.”

Caba Yoga in Oviedo, Florida (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Then it’s time for horse yoga, using gentle poses off and on the horse incorporating breathing and meditation exercises. Terry says it gives your body and mind a workout, activating your core and mindfulness.

Ad

Caba Yoga in Oviedo, Florida (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Terry offers group and private classes. She also travels throughout the country teaching Caba Yoga. Would you give this workout a try? Let us know in the comments below.