Orange health officer Dr. Raul Pino on leave, under state inquiry involving vaccines

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino, the Director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange who has been so visible during the pandemic, is on administrative leave pending an inquiry, the Florida Department of Health confirmed to News 6 Tuesday.

[TRENDING: US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ halt to air traffic | Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman disappears | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“As the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice that should be made free from coercion and mandates from employers, the employee in question (Pino) has been placed on administrative leave, and the Florida Department of Health is conducting an inquiry to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” said FDOH press secretary Jeremy Redfern in a statement.

Ad

“The Department is committed to upholding all laws, including the ban on vaccine mandates for government employees and will take appropriate action once additional information is known,” the statement added.

The health department did not offer any details into what led to the decision.

As the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Pino has been front and center in providing the latest updates on COVID-19, and vocal on the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and get the community vaccinated.

Pino has been with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County since May 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.