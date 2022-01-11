Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to provide coronavirus update Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other local leaders will host a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, according to county officials.

Demings will discuss omicron, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, at 4:30 p.m. in the Orange County Administration Center.

Alvina Chu, Florida Department of Health’s director of infectious diseases, Scott Howat, chief communications officer of Orange County Public Schools, and a spokesperson from Orange County Utilities Department, will also be in attendance.

You can watch live in the media player above.