WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings holds COVID-19 briefing

Jillian Kalier translates what is said by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at a coronavirus news conference in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, alongside other local leaders, will provide a COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Demings will discuss the county’s wastewater detection program, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and omicron updates.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins will also provide an update, which will come one day after the district reinstated its mask mandate for adults. As for students, Jenkins said, “there is no requirement for students but face masks can add another layer of protection.”

In addition to the coronavirus briefing, Phil Diamond, the county’s comptroller, will discuss the Tourist Development Tax collections collected for November 2021.

The meeting will be streamed live in the media player above at 3:30 p.m.