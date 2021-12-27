76º

Orange County mayor to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday as omicron infections rise

Officials will discuss omicron, vaccinations, testing, boosters

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Dr. Raul Pino alongside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. (Courtesy: Dr. Raul Pino, Copyright WKMG, ClickOrlando.com)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide an update on the county’s COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon, county officials announced on Monday.

The news briefing will be held at 2 p.m. at the Orange County Administration Center.

Demings, alongside Dr. Raul Pino, a health officer with the Florida Department of Health, will discuss updates on omicron, testing, vaccinations and boosters, officials said.

Orange County Director of Public Safety Danny Banks will also be in attendance.

