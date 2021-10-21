WATCH LIVE at 8:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday in Clearwater.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Hangar. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of this story.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The topic of discussion has not been released.

The news conference comes a day after DeSantis visited Brevard County, reiterating his support to parents, specifically over school mask mandates, after the federal government said it would investigate “threats of violence” against educators.

At the Titusville news conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey joined the governor, saying his deputies will not enforce school mask mandates, adding that “we are not the mask police.”