WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Titusville

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning in Titusville.

The governor will be joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum. News 6 will stream his remarks scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is unknown what topic DeSantis will be addressing.

The event comes a day after DeSantis pitched using Florida ports for cargo ships logjammed in California.

“We have to make sure people can go Christmas shopping as normal. We have to make sure that all the necessities are there,” he said during a news conference at JAXPORT. “And if it’s because ships are sitting off the coast somewhere else, and they can be rerouted here, and we can get all those shelves stocked, then we want to be a part of that solution.”