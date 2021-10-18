Gov. DeSantis awards $6 million to Sumter County for road improvements

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $6 million grant for infrastructure improvements to support job growth in Sumter County on Monday.

The governor made the announcement at DZ Precast Solutions, which sits inside the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.

The money is specifically earmarked to expand the road which leads to the industrial park, taking it from a two-lane road to a four-lane road. This money will also add access to the Monarch Ranch industrial area to the north and another proposed industrial park that is in the works, according to the governor.

“What this is doing is it’s alleviating bottlenecks that have been developed,” DeSantis said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on in this part of the state, that’s a good thing, but we want to make sure that these processes and the logistics (are) smooth.”

The governor added that the project is expected to create “about 5,000 direct jobs, and almost 2,000 indirect jobs.”

“We think that this project will help add $336 million in income for county residents,” DeSantis said.