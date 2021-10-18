WATCH LIVE at 8:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference

BRROKSVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Brooksville.
The event will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the American Aviation Flight Academy.
The topic of discussion is not known, but the governor will be joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson.
