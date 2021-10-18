Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE at 8:45 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Senate President Wilton Simpson to join governor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
BRROKSVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Brooksville.

The event will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the American Aviation Flight Academy.

The topic of discussion is not known, but the governor will be joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

