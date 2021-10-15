WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Naples

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

NAPLES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Naples.

The governor will be joined by Enterprise Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell at 12:15 p.m. DeSantis is speaking from the Collier County Public Schools Building. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is unknown what he will be addressing.

This news conference comes one day after DeSantis vowed to fight the federal government as President Joe Biden plans to release an executive order that will mandate companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations for workers or submit them to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Ad

“We are going to contest that immediately. We think the state of Florida has standing to do it,” DeSantis said. “We also know businesses that we’re going to work with to contest it.”