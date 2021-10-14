Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, surgeon general to speak in Fort Myers

Event will be held at Department of Health office

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at the Florida Department of Health in Lee County building at 2295 Victoria Ave. at 12:45 p.m. The event will be streamed in the media player on the top of this story.

The governor is expected to be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. It is not known what the two will be speaking about.

Earlier in the week, the state started issuing fines and warnings to counties and municipalities who were found to be in violation of Florida’s ban on ‘vaccine passports.’ Leon County alone was hit with a $3.5 million fine.

Ladapo was appointed surgeon general on Sept. 21 by DeSantis, replacing Scott Rivkees.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis spoke at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville announcing a $2.8 million fund for a new diesel mechanic training program.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

