WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, surgeon general to speak in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at the Florida Department of Health in Lee County building at 2295 Victoria Ave. at 12:45 p.m. The event will be streamed in the media player on the top of this story.

The governor is expected to be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. It is not known what the two will be speaking about.

Earlier in the week, the state started issuing fines and warnings to counties and municipalities who were found to be in violation of Florida’s ban on ‘vaccine passports.’ Leon County alone was hit with a $3.5 million fine.

Ladapo was appointed surgeon general on Sept. 21 by DeSantis, replacing Scott Rivkees.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis spoke at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville announcing a $2.8 million fund for a new diesel mechanic training program.