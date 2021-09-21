Partly Cloudy icon
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new Florida surgeon general

Dr. Joseph Ladapo comes from UCLA Health

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida has a new surgeon general.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been hired to replace Dr. Scott Rivkees.

Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA.

His bio on UCLA’s website says he graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

According to his bio, Ladapo’s “primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease. ... Previously, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine and as a Staff Fellow at the Food and Drug Administration.”

