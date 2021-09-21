Gov. Ron DeSantis announces new Florida surgeon general

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida has a new surgeon general.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been hired to replace Dr. Scott Rivkees.

Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA.

His bio on UCLA’s website says he graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

According to his bio, Ladapo’s “primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease. ... Previously, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine and as a Staff Fellow at the Food and Drug Administration.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.