Orange schools reinstates mask mandate for adults as schools prepare to reopen

Orange County's school district is urging students to wear masks when they return to school.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With schools starting up again and an omicron wave of COVID-19 growing, districts are urging students, parents and staff to be prepared.

Orange County School Board Chairperson Teresa Jacobs says the district will reinstate its mask mandate for adults starting Tuesday.

I appreciate the concern I've heard regarding the highly contagious nature of Omicron and the return to school. Although we are legally prohibited from mandating masks for students, I am relieved to say the superintendent is reinstating the adult mask mandate starting tomorrow. — OCPS Chair Teresa Jacobs (@ChairJacobsOCPS) January 3, 2022

As for students, Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said, “there is no requirement for students but face masks can add another layer of protection.”

Orange County, like all Florida school districts, cannot mandate masks in schools after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature outlawed it last year.

Remember you must keep your children home if they are sick or symptomatic. The district remains committed to our safety protocols and plans to provide more testing and vaccination opportunities in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

5/6 pic.twitter.com/s16thBhrWE — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) December 31, 2021

But they can of course offer the suggestion, as Osceola and Seminole school districts are also doing.

The Osceola County school district spent the holiday weekend posting on Facebook, urging students to get a COVID test if they’ve traveled or been exposed to the virus and to stay home if they’re sick.

As Winter Break comes to an end, we want to wish our families and staff a happy and healthy New Year.



We ask students and staff to stay home if they feel sick or experience symptoms of Covid-19. We also encourage anyone who has traveled or been exposed to Covid-19 to get tested. pic.twitter.com/NFp8gyzzhv — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) January 1, 2022

In Lake County, all schools now have test kits so staff and students, with parents’ permission, can take a test onsite if they’re feeling sick.

We hope you are enjoying winter break! Students return to school on Tues, Jan. 4, amid heightened concerns about the increasing number of positive COVID cases in Florida and around the country. Here are a few things you should know before classes resume: https://t.co/MiQ1eBYBn3 pic.twitter.com/pM7L7Skvcy — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) December 30, 2021

Seminole County schools superintendent Serita Beamon sent a letter to staff Monday, letting them know they could pick up at-home test kits Monday from drive-through sites at two schools and that “SCPS is committed to maintaining an opportunity for students to engage in traditional learning experiences with their teachers and peers.”

Seminole, nor any other district, has a choice in having students “engage in traditional learning experiences.” An Orange County schools spokesperson said the state did not approve for schools to offer an alternative option as a replacement to brick and mortar for this school year.

Seminole said it will not reactivate its virtual school at this time.

Orange County does currently offer virtual school.

DeSantis said Monday morning at a press conference in South Florida that schools will not close.

“Our schools will be open in the State of Florida,” DeSantis said. “They [children] need to be in school, parents need to be assured that they’re going to be able to send their kids to school.”