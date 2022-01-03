66º

Orange schools reinstates mask mandate for adults as schools prepare to reopen

Some districts urge students to wear masks

Erik von Ancken, Anchor/Reporter

Orange County's school district is urging students to wear masks when they return to school.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With schools starting up again and an omicron wave of COVID-19 growing, districts are urging students, parents and staff to be prepared.

Orange County School Board Chairperson Teresa Jacobs says the district will reinstate its mask mandate for adults starting Tuesday.

As for students, Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said, “there is no requirement for students but face masks can add another layer of protection.”

Orange County, like all Florida school districts, cannot mandate masks in schools after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature outlawed it last year.

But they can of course offer the suggestion, as Osceola and Seminole school districts are also doing.

The Osceola County school district spent the holiday weekend posting on Facebook, urging students to get a COVID test if they’ve traveled or been exposed to the virus and to stay home if they’re sick.

In Lake County, all schools now have test kits so staff and students, with parents’ permission, can take a test onsite if they’re feeling sick.

Seminole County schools superintendent Serita Beamon sent a letter to staff Monday, letting them know they could pick up at-home test kits Monday from drive-through sites at two schools and that “SCPS is committed to maintaining an opportunity for students to engage in traditional learning experiences with their teachers and peers.”

Seminole, nor any other district, has a choice in having students “engage in traditional learning experiences.” An Orange County schools spokesperson said the state did not approve for schools to offer an alternative option as a replacement to brick and mortar for this school year.

Seminole said it will not reactivate its virtual school at this time.

Orange County does currently offer virtual school.

DeSantis said Monday morning at a press conference in South Florida that schools will not close.

“Our schools will be open in the State of Florida,” DeSantis said. “They [children] need to be in school, parents need to be assured that they’re going to be able to send their kids to school.”

