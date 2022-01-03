63º

WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly

Cooler weather on way to Central Florida

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Yes, you read that headline correctly. Snow has fallen in Florida!

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video to its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 3, showing snow falling from the sky in the panhandle.

The sheriff’s office said in the post that the temperature was 75 degrees on Sunday, but by 3 a.m. Monday, it was snowing.

The video was taken “during patrol in the Lowe’s parking lot on Beal by B-Shift Central!”

The sheriff’s office urged its residents to bundle up to brace for the cold temperatures.

Temperatures in Central Florida will take a break from the mid-80s, but there’s no chance of snow falling in the Orlando area anytime soon.

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

