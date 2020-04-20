Decline in Orange County COVID-19 cases is no reason to disregard stay-at-home measures, Dr. Pino says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders have noticed a continual decline of positive coronavirus cases, according to Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino said this not a reason to disregard the current stay-at-home orders in Orange County.

He added the county may have seen the peak of the COVID-19 three weeks ago, but there is a catch.

Dr. Pino said Quest labs could not electronically report positive cases for a time period earlier this month and county leaders want to make sure a system glitch does not show a false peak.

“So we have been careful to not artificially, just to be sure we are not artificially peaking because of what happened with the lab tests,” Dr. Pino said.

On April 1, 115 cases were reported in Orange County, 80 cases were reported the next day.

A chart from the Florida Department of Health shows since April 5 Orange County has hovered around 30-40 new cases a day, you can view the chart at this link.

It is important to note two of the days since April 5 had numbers of 50+.

As of April 20, 1,216 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Twenty-seven people have died from the coronavirus in Orange County.