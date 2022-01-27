61º

Theme Parks

Universal Orlando’s ‘Rock the Universe’ event begins this weekend

Tickets now on sale

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando (Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to welcome people back to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, “Rock the Universe.”

The festival allows guests to experience the excitement of both Universal theme parks, while also taking in performances by a handful of popular Christian artists at three open-air stages.

The weekend kicks off Jan. 28 and will feature a number of performances from Christian artists including two-time Grammy nominated folktronica musician, Crowder, Grammy award-winning Christian pop duo, for KING & COUNTRY, Dove award-winning contemporary Christian artist, Matthew West, and more.

“Crowder’s infectious energy and electric sound will once again bring Rock the Universe fans together for an unparalleled experience,” Universal described.

Universal said the good times continue Jan. 29 with performances including Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian rock band, Casting Crowns.

See the lineup of artists below.

Friday, Jan. 28Saturday, Jan. 29
for KING & COUNTRYCasting Crowns
CrowderZach Williams
Matthew WestBig Daddy Weave
Jordan FelizCory Asbury
Rhett WalkerWe the Kingdom
Riley ClemmonsSocial Club Misfits

In addition to the performances, Universal’s website said the event will feature worship services, plus a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts.

Officials said guidelines for the event will align with the destination’s overall health and safety protocols.

Tickets to the Christian music festival include admission to the performances and exclusive access to Universal Studios attractions during event hours. Universal said this year, guests can take advantage of admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with a 2-Park rock your weekend ticket, starting at $129.99, plus tax.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

