Elmo’s Birthday Celebration returning to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street character, Elmo.

The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a fun-filled DJ dance party, scavenger hunts, parade and a birthday storytime.

The party will happen during select times through Feb. 3.

According to SeaWorld Orlando’s website, the birthday celebration will begin at 12 p.m. inside the park’s Sesame Street Land.

Guests can start their day early and have a fun-filled breakfast with Elmo and friends. Click here to make a reservation.

The birthday celebration is included with park admission.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.

