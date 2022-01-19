Florida resident ticket deal extended at Gatorland

Two alligators in the swamp at Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. – The alligator capital of the world is extending its special ticket deal for Florida residents.

Now through Feb. 28, residents wanting to visit the theme park can save half off single day admissions.

Adults pay just $16.50 rather than $32.99 plus tax; children ages 3-12 pay $11.50 rather than $22.99 plus tax and seniors 60 and older pay $15.99 rather than $31.98 plus tax.

Children ages 2 and under are free.

Gatorland said proof of Florida residency for adults is required to get the special rate.

As an added bonus, Florida residents can also upgrade to the Greater Gator Package for just $13.59 plus tax.

The special combo ticket includes three of the park’s most popular attractions including meet-a-gator, gator chow to feed the reptiles and a day pass on the Gatorland Express.

Gatorland is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.

