SeaWorld Orlando enhances select attractions, experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is currently in the process of enhancing a number of areas in its main theme park.

Before guests enter the parking lot to some recent repainting of its popular roller coasters, guests are sure to notice new or updated features at SeaWorld.

Beginning next month, guests will finally get to experience the long-awaited roller coaster, Ice Breaker.

SeaWorld Orlando new rollercoaster, Ice Breaker (SeaWorld)

The bright orange coaster stands out along the shores of SeaWorld’s large central lake near Bayside Stadium. When the roller coaster opens to thrill seekers, it will feature four launches — both backward and forward — culminating with a reverse launch into the steepest vertical drop in Florida, a 93 foot tall spike with a 100 degree angle.

“2022 is going to be an exciting year for SeaWorld Orlando. SeaWorld was voted the number one theme park in the USA because guests love our year-round event calendar, one-of-a kind thrill rides and our amazing up-close animal experiences,” SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller said. “We are always working to enhance the guest experience, as demonstrated by the recent park updates, to continue to provide the world-class experience that our guests expect.”

One of the first changes guests will notice at the theme park can be seen on the drive in.

The former SeaWorld entrance sign that sported three killer whales has since been torn down and a new sign with the park logo has been installed.

This is the latest move by the company as it slowly phases out Shamu branding across its parks. At the start of 2020, SeaWorld phased out its “One Ocean” show featuring orca performances and replaced it with an educational performance called “Orca Encounter.” The theme park also removed branding for the “Shamu Stadium” nearby.

Other changes inside the park include a number of attractions getting some updates, including paint jobs.

Work underway at Sky Tower at SeaWorld Orlando. Jan. 14, 2022 (McReynolds)

One of those updates is happening 400 feet up in the air above the park at the SeaWorld Orlando Sky Tower. Officials are currently in the process of painting the attraction that has been closed to guests for several months. No word on when it could reopen in the future.

Kraken reopens following refurbishment at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Just this week, another attraction roared back to life after getting a new, monstrous look: Kraken.

Kraken reopens following refurbishment at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

The attraction themed after the massive, mythological underwater beast unleashed from the depths of the sea was painted over the holidays, and now stands out strong against the Florida sky. The coaster track is now a seafoam green color, and its supports are a dark ocean blue.

Kraken at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

This is the first major color change for the coaster that has been at the theme park since 2000.

In addition to the new paint job, SeaWorld has now removed signage of the former Kraken Unleashed logo. The “unleashed” version of the coaster was put in place when the park added an on-board virtual reality experience to the ride in 2017. The special experience was later removed in 2018.

Manta at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

Some other changes include a fresh coat of paint on the Manta roller coaster and a new updated look to the Dolphin Nursery exhibit near the front of the park.

Dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando’s Dolphin Nursery (McReynolds)

No word of any enhancements coming soon to Mako, or if Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin ride will reopen to guests.

