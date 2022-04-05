SeaWorld announces additional artists for Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced additional artists that are set to perform at its Seven Seas Food Festival.

Some of the artists added include performances from Flo Rida, country music star Chase Bryant and GRAMMY-winning singer, Luis Fonsi.

[TRENDING: Here’s what’s causing Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Seven Seas Food Festival features more than 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the globe and free live concert performances at Bayside Stadium. In addition to the food, the festival beverage menu has expanded to include more than 75 specially curated cocktails and wines, and more than 75 craft beers.

Take a look at the performance dates below.

April 9: Mike Donehey, lead singer of Tenth Avenue North

April 10: Flo Rida

April 16: Boyz II Men

April 17: Best of Both Worlds, Nuthin’ Fancy, In the Light of Led Zeppelin (*2, 4 and 6:00 PM)

April 23: Let It Be, Bee Gees Now, Greggie and the Jets (2, 4 and, 6:00 PM)

April 30: Chase Bryant

May 1: Luis Fonsi

May 7: Cimafunk

May 8: Justin Quiles

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium.

Premium reserved seating can be purchased for each of the performances.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.