SeaWorld Orlando brings new flavors and fun to Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is set to begin Feb. 4 with more flavor than ever before, the company announced on Monday.

The event will feature more than 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the globe and 26 free live concert performances at Bayside Stadium.

[TRENDING: Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman found dead, police say | Sorry, Central Florida. That wasn’t snow Saturday night | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“This year at Orlando’s largest theme park food festival, foodies and families alike can enjoy over 200 chef-and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas,” leaders described in a news release. “Guests can embark on an international flavor journey with all-new markets inspired by the tastes and smells of Ireland and Sicily, joining the ever-popular Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and beyond.”

Ad

Enjoy a Taste of the Irish in the All-New Irish Market at Seven Seas Food Festival (SeaWorld)

New festival marketplaces and dishes can be found below.

Irish Market: Ruben egg roll, new classic mini shepard’s pie, braised lamb pie, and new glazed corn beef (gluten free).

Flavor of Sicily: Featuring select wines and specialty cocktails like the New Amaro, Limoncello and Gra’it Verra Grappa Italiana.

Gulf Coast Market: New gulf gumbo, a New Orleans classic featuring shrimp, sausage and a Cajun broth.

Flavors of the Caribbean: New Montego Bay Spicy Shrimp and New Caribbean Spicy Rum Cake featuring Dark Meyers Rum, brown sugar and a rum glaze.

Beer Garden with all-new brews: High Stepper from Crooked Can, Jai Alai from Cigar City, Free Dive from Coppertail, I-4, from Orlando Brewing, Big Nose from Swamp Head and Hop Gun from Funky Buddha.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

In addition to the food, the festival beverage menu has expanded to include more than 75 specially curated cocktails and wines, and more than 75 craft beers.

The festival will add some Mardi Gras flare from Feb. 25 to March 6. During that time, guests can experience special foods, a street party and live music.

The festival food marketplaces will be found across the theme park.

Seven Seas Food Festival 2022 map (SeaWorld)

Click here to see the menus for the festival.

The best way to experience the festival is by purchasing a sample lanyard. Guests can get a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $65 or a 15-sample lanyard for $80. SeaWorld Orlando pass members can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

Ad

Seven Seas Food & Beverage Sampler Lanyard (SeaWorld)

The Seven Seas Food Festival will once again feature an incredible line-up of free concerts.

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium. Some of this year’s headliners include:

Justin Moore (Feb. 5)

Flo Rida (April 10)

Steve Augeri of Journey (March 20)

Molly Hatchet (Feb. 12)

LOCASH (Feb. 13)

Vanilla Ice (Feb. 19)

ASIA featuring John Payne (Feb. 26)

Everclear (March 19)

Premium reserved seating can be purchased for each of the performances for just $29.99.

More performances will be added in the future.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs only on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 8.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.