Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman found dead, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The brother of a high-profile missing Central Florida woman has been found dead, according to Apopka police.

Jonathan Suarez, 34, was reported missing Jan. 16. when his truck was found in a West Orange County subdivision after being involved in two crashes, one in Longwood and one in Apopka.

The Apopka Police Department confirmed Monday that a recently discovered body has been positively identified as Suarez.

Suarez is the brother of Yessenia Suarez, who went missing along with her two children in October 2013. They were later presumed dead and her husband, Luis Toledo, was convicted of murder in all three deaths. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Jonathan Suarez’s mother, Felicita Nieves, said Yessenia Suarez’s disappearance had long-term emotional effects on Jonathan.

“I have a daughter and grandchildren who are missing for eight years, and my son — it keeps hitting him. Some days are harder than others. All that we know is that my son has been missing since (Sunday) night and we haven’t heard a word from him,” Nieves said.

Apopka police said the investigation remains active.