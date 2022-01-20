Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi roller coaster gets official opening date

TAMPA, Fla. – The record-breaking hybrid coaster Iron Gwazi will officially open to guests on March 11, the company announced on Thursday.

Thrill-seekers have been waiting for more than a year to ride as the attraction finished construction in late 2020, followed by a closure due to the pandemic.

“The incredible anticipation for Iron Gwazi is shared by both our guests and Ambassadors, and we are beyond excited to open this amazing coaster,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “Iron Gwazi diversifies our thrill ride portfolio and is an impressive addition to the Tampa skyline. Combining classic elements of a wooden coaster with a smooth, steel track will provide thrill seekers with an unforgettable experience.”

Busch Gardens says the new ride, the tallest hybrid coaster, will take riders to new heights, plunging guests from a 206-foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 mph. The attraction will also feature a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as it races along more than 4,075 feet of purple steel track.

Iron Gwazi will be the 10th roller coaster to join Busch Gardens’ lineup of highly rated roller coasters and thrill rides, including Tigris, Florida’s tallest inversion, SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster, and Montu, recognized as one of the top 10 coasters in the country.

Iron Gwazi's grand opening is March 11 (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay pass members can enjoy early access on Iron Gwazi with exclusive preview ride times, starting Feb. 13.

With a 48″ height requirement, Iron Gwazi will be an exciting attraction that thrill-seeking families can take on together.

Click here to learn more about Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

