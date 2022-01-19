Families to enjoy Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is about to host its first Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend of the year.

On Jan. 22 and 23, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Rosita and other characters for hands-on activities, dance parties, character photo opportunities and even a story-time with Big Bird.

SeaWorld officials said children will also get the chance to become everyday heroes and collect special badges for bravery, helping, manners and more throughout the weekend.

Families that want to kick-off the fun a little early, SeaWorld is hosting a separately ticketed breakfast featuring appearances from Elmo and friends at Seafire Grill.

The event is free with park admission.

Sesame Street Weekends begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to learn more and for ticket information.

