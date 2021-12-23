New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s world-class theme parks are set to open some new attractions and experiences in the new year.

Some attractions were originally scheduled to open in 2021, but faced a delay due to the pandemic.

This year, visitors to Central Florida will see everything from a new theme park to some high-speed roller-coasters.

Walt Disney World

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

(Disney Parks Blog)

Walt Disney World’s most immersive Star Wars hotel experience is set to open to guests on March 1. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will allow guests to have a two-day, two-night vacation in an all-immersive experience that will take them to a galaxy far, far away.

While guests are on board the Halcyon Starcruiser, they will learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber, come in contact with unique Star Wars characters including Kylo Ren and Chewbacca, dine in the Crown of Corellia dining room and live out the ultimate Star Wars adventure.

Ad

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

(Disney)

At EPCOT next summer guests will get to experience the all-new thrill ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The new attraction is in the park’s newly named World Discovery Neighborhood, at the former Universe of Energy pavilion.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. Disney also said the Marvel thrill ride will be the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

Ad

Other exciting additions coming to Walt Disney World this year include:

SeaWorld Orlando

Ice Breaker

(SeaWorld)

SeaWorld Orlando is finally set to open its newest roller-coaster, Ice Breaker in February. The thrill ride was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but faced numerous delays due to the pandemic. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backward and forward, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot tall spike with 100-degree angle.

February will be here before you know it ⏳#breaktheice pic.twitter.com/oJwz4fQXX3 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) November 16, 2021

The entire ride will last about 90 seconds and will send guests up to 52 mph.

Ad

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Iron Gwazi

(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Thrill-seekers have their calendars marked in March. That’s when Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will officially open the world-record-breaking hybrid coaster Iron Gwazi. The new ride will take riders to new heights, plunging guests from a 206-foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Nothing to see here. Not a major commercial shoot or anything. Keep scrolling. pic.twitter.com/trDx8mhYuq — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) October 27, 2021

The attraction will feature a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as it races along more than 4,075 feet of purple steel track.

Legoland Florida Resort

Peppa Pig theme park

(Merlin Entertainment)

The first-ever Peppa Pig theme park will open to guests on Feb. 24. The new theme park will be separately ticketed and will be within walking distance to Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and the entrance to Legoland Florida Theme Park.

Ad

The standalone park will have multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas that feature the popular British character.

When the park opens it will be a certified autism center. Many of the attractions inside the park have been developed with kid-friendly accessibility in mind.

Peppa Pig will open as Certified Autism Center

Pirate River Quest

Pirate River Quest (Legoland)

Beginning next year, Legoland Florida guests will get the chance to experience the new attraction, Pirate River Quest.

Ad

Guests will set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Leaders said guests will explore the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals. An opening date has not been announced.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.