New characters revealed for Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel

Disney released new details Wednesday about the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Officials released images of what the starcruiser’s captain and crewmembers will look like.

Disney said the long-awaited Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be boarded and operated by a slew of new characters. They’ll join other heroes and villains of the resistance such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren to create an out of this world experience.

Here’s just a few of them:

Captain Riyola Keevan will lead the crew through the galaxy and can be found giving instructions on the ship’s bridge.

Captain Riyola Keevan (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

Cruise Director Lenka Mok will act as the captain’s right hand and is in charge of onboard entertainment.

Cruise Director Lenka Mok (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

SK-62O will serve as Mok’s assistant cruise director.

SK-62O (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

Sammie the mechanic is a well to do crewmate with the personality of a puppy golden retriever -- both clumsy and enthusiastic.

Sammie the Mechanic (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

D3-O9 is in charge of running the ship’s logistics and is extremely friendly to passengers, sharing her knowledge and opinions frequently.

D3-O9 (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

Lastly, First Order Lt. Harman Croy will be on the lookout for any resistance fighters that are rumored to be on the ship.

First Order Lt. Harman Croy (Courtesy of Walt Disney World)

The ship’s maiden voyage is set for March 1, 2022 with bookings now available.

