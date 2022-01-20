Disney: Toy Story-themed restaurant and gift shop to open this year

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The all-new Jessie’s Trading Post gift shop and Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will open in Toy Story Land later this year, Disney announced Wednesday.

The Toy Story themed land is in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The gift shop themed after Jessie will be located not far from the exit of the popular attraction, Toy Story Mania.

“Andy discovered Jessie’s Trading Post playset tucked away in the attic and is bringing it downstairs to set up shop—full of the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl,” Disney leaders explained in a blog post online.

An exact location has not been announced, but the new theme could take over the gift shop already operating as guests exit the attraction.

Disney also announced the new family-friendly Toy Story themed restaurant Roundup Rodeo BBQ will finally open this year.

The company first announced the restaurant back in 2019 saying it would open in 2020, however, the restaurant has faced delays mostly in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo,” Disney described.

The restaurant will be open near the Toy Story Land entrance.

Disney plans to release more details about both additions in the future.

