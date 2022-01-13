Mickey Mouse One: Walt Disney’s plane to be on display at D23 fan event

ORLANDO, Fla. – The plane that helped Walt Disney scout for the future site of Walt Disney World is heading to D23, the company announced Thursday.

In a post on social media, Disney said the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream I plane will be restored and on display for guests to see at an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane presented by Amazon.

The plane is currently located in a backstage area near Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It was relocated to the secret location after the closure of the Studio Backlot Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2014, where it was on display.

Mickey Mouse One at Walt Disney World

The D23 Expo will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

“D23 Expo 2022 will feature more than 50 shows, presentations, and panels, including the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, which honors the talented individuals who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy, as well as an all-new exhibit curated by the Walt Disney Archives highlighting the 100th anniversary of Disney,” leaders said on the website.

Tickets for D23 Expo 2022 go on sale at 12 p.m. PT on Jan. 20, with an exclusive presale for Visa cardholders who are also D23 Members starting on Wednesday, January 19, at 10 a.m. PT.

